upGrad to tackle next phase of evolution through three distinct pathways

Being an entrepreneur is never a walk in the park. Ask any who has succeeded and the millions who haven’t. There are no easy problems, no easy solutions and no guarantees.

Raising funds is just one challenge. Putting those funds to the right use, managing fast-paced growth, generating revenues and keeping the emp­loyees cohesive, especially when you cannot meet most of them, like today, are the many others. The $160 million that Mumbai-based edtech company upGrad raised in two recent rounds of funding has given it, besides the resources to grow, the confidence that only comes ...