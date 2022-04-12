14 gaming ads potentially violated ASCI code in first week of IPL

As this season of the (IPL) gains steam, it is witnessing some high-decibel advertising from the online real-money . The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has expressed concern about several such advertisements potentially violating its guidelines.

On Monday, ASCI, which is a self-regulatory body of the advertising industry, said it had screened at least 35 ads in the first week of the season, which started on March 26, and found 14 ads to be potentially violating its code. This was across OTT platforms and TV.

The 14 found to be potential violators include seven ads by My11Cricle, two by Fairplay, and one ad each by Gamezy, Winzo, Betway, MPL and Junglee Rummy.

In some instances, dubious claims, such as “India’s biggest 1st prize”, were being made, and in many cases the disclaimer informing consumers of the risks was flashed very quickly rather than at a normal speaking pace, noted. “In some cases, the advertisements had celebrities acting while the disclaimer was being spoken, distracting consumers from important information about risks. Some advertisements had disclaimers that were smaller than what has been prescribed,” added the advertisement watchdog.

has urged bodies to take this issue up with its members.

“ is concerned to note that, despite clear guidelines, some online real-money gaming firms are attempting a shortcut. For an industry that is under significant regulatory scrutiny, such acts by some companies paint the entire industry as irresponsible. IPL, being a massive platform, requires responsible behaviour from all parties – including gaming firms, broadcasters, celebrities and ad creators,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, ASCI.

ASCI’s guidelines require real-money gaming advertisements to not be aimed at minors, not present gaming as a source of livelihood or link it to success. In addition, all such advertisements are required to carry a prominent disclaimer regarding the risk of financial loss and the addictive nature of such games.

These guidelines, backed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had come into effect on December 15, 2020.

“These attempts at glossing over the disclaimers required to be carried in the prescribed manner, informing about the risks of financial loss or game addiction, can severely compromise consumer interest,” the council said.

In March alone, as many as 285 social media ads of online real-money gaming companies were identified as being in violation of the ASCI code. These include 63 ads by Twelfth Man, 60 ads by Khelo Fantasy and 35 ads by Namma11 among others, said ASCI.

“We hope that all parties play their role to ensure that consumers are not exposed to misleading advertising,” Kapoor said.