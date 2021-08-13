2012 U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand announces retirement

-
Delhi batsman Unmukt Chand, who shot to prominence by being the 2012 U-19 World Cup winning captain, has announced his retirement from cricket in India. Chand had made an unbeaten 111, leading a tense victory over Australia in the 2012 U-19 World Cup final in Townsville, Australia.
The 28-year-old, who also led India A as well as Delhi and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, had represented Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. In a statement posted on his social media accounts, he has said that he is now "ready to take the leap of faith and enter into a new territory and contribute my best".
"I can play this game with all my heart and energy for a lifetime and more. I have always been honest to my game with my hard work and determination. But sometimes things don't pan out as imagined and makes us take life changing decisions which can only be judged at the end of the journey. I am a firm believer in hard work and destiny and god has his own ways to unfold the life in front of us," said Chand.
He added, "He closes some doors but opens many others. It's just a matter of perspective. Being an eternal optimist, I feel the road ahead of me is going to lead me to an exciting new journey and I can add much more value to it. I feel more complete as a cricketer and a human being and I am ready to take the leap of faith and enter into a new territory and contribute my best."
Since his debut in 2010, Chand played in 67 First-Class matches, scoring 3379 runs with an average of 31.57. In 120 List A matches, Chand amassed 4505 runs at an average of 41.33. In 77 T20s, he made 1565 runs at an average of 22.35.
