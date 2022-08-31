4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka loses to Danielle Collins at US Open

-
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka makes Miami quarterfinals, says she's more grateful
French Open: Naomi Osaka loses 5-7, 4-6 to Amanda Anisimova in 1st round
'Very worried,' says Naomi Osaka on returning to French Open after 1 year
4-time major champion Naomi Osaka wins at San Jose, her 1st match since May
Naomi Osaka wants go easy on herself entering clay season in Madrid Open
-
Naomi Osaka walked off the court, headed toward the locker room and layed down, draping a towel over her face. Out-hit in Arthur Ashe Stadium by another big hitter, Danielle Collins, two-time U.S. Open champion Osaka was left to contemplate a second consecutive first-round loss at a Grand Slam tournament.
Collins reached her first major final at the Australian Open in January and displayed that same sort of hard-court talent with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Osaka in a shotmaking showdown that ended after Tuesday turned to Wednesday at Flushing Meadows.
I'm the type of person that thinks a lot, to the point where I overthink. Sometimes when I play matches, I have to tell myself to stop thinking, just go more on instinct, said Osaka, who's been bothered by a bad back lately. I feel like I just have to chill a little bit, because there's a lot of like random chaos in my head right now.
Last season, Osaka took two extended mental health breaks, including after her third-round exit in New York. This season, Osaka lost in the third round in Australia, the first round at the French Open, then sat out Wimbledon.
Lately, I felt really restrained. I'm not really sure why, Osaka said. I'm beginning to feel like I can't hit the shots that I know I can, like especially on my forehand.
She is now ranked 44th, which means she could have been drawn to face anyone in the first round
This was the sort of matchup Osaka used to dominate on this surface and against this particular player. Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, and she entered the night 3-0 against Collins, taking every set they had contested with each other.
But Collins, a Floridian seeded 19th at the U.S. Open, took time off the tour starting in July for a training block after being hampered by a bad neck and that work clearly paid off.
Felt like her plan was to immediately put me in defense, so she would have hit the ball no matter what type of ball I hit on her side of the court. I thought she did that pretty well, Osaka said. I think that's kind of what she's known for to be extremely aggressive.
Collins used her backhand to great effect, compiling 11 of her 23 winners that way.
During her on-court interview, she said she modeled that shot after Jimmy Connors, her father's favorite player. Connors responded on Twitter, writing, Hey Danielle Collins -- way to go. A great win (at)USOpen. Thanks for the shout out. ... Keep grinding.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor