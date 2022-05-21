'Very worried,' says Naomi Osaka on returning to French Open after 1 year

-
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka makes Miami quarterfinals, says she's more grateful
With Djokovic gone, Naomi Osaka starts her Australian Open defense
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal due to injury
Tennis players from Russia, Belarus to keep competing in ATP, WTA events
Anisimova upsets defending champion Naomi Osaka at Australian Open
-
Ahead of the clash with America's Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open on Monday, former No.1 Naomi Osaka said that she's "ok" with attending press conferences, but was "very worried" about returning, a year after her controversial withdrawal from the tournament.
Back in 2021, Naomi Osaka backed out of the French Open, after the incident she was fined 15,000 dollars. The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew 12 months ago and said she had been suffering from depression.
"For the most part, I think I'm ok. I'm not going to lie. When I first came here, I was very worried. I was just kind of worried if there would be people that -- of course, I also didn't like how I handled the situation -- but I was worried that there were people that I offended in some way, and I would just kind of bump into them," said Naomi Osaka in a pre-tournament presser.
Osaka picked up Achilles' injury in her first-round match in Madrid Open which contributed to her second-round loss against Sara Sorribes Tormo and subsequent withdrawal from Rome.
"For me, there is no way I'm not going to play this tournament," said Osaka.
"So of course you kind of have to manage things, but at the same time, I'm going to pop a few painkillers. It is what it is," she added.
"I have actually played a lot of Grand Slams with something. In Australia, when I played Kvitova, for five matches I had this really bad back thing. So I think maybe there is a possibility I could play really good when I have an injury because I feel like I don't have anything to lose," said Osaka.
Osaka is set to lock horns with World No.7 America's Amanda Anisimova in the first round match on Monday. Osaka has won the US Open and Australian Open two times each but is yet to taste victory at French Open.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor