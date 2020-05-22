Aarogya Setu must, no sparring, no baton exchange for contact sports

-
Baton exchange won’t be allowed in relay training, boxers will not have access to rings and only singles players will get to practice at indoor badminton courts, according to the Sports Authority of India’s SOP for resumption of training, the timeline for which is still not clear.
Athletics, hockey, badminton, boxing and shooting were among the 11 disciplines that were permitted to resume outdoor training following relaxations in the lockdown. Weightlifters, archers, cyclists, fencers, wrestlers, and paddlers, too, can resume training with requisite safety measures. The document makes the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all athletes and staff and calls for strict social distancing at training.
The SOP, however, prohibits sparring for contact disciplines and has barred the use of swimming pools for now. The SOP came after the Centre allowed the opening of sports complexes and stadia in its guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, which has been extended till May 31. But there has been no clarity on when the training will resume.