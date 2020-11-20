Abhishek, Prathish move into third round of all-India open snooker tourney

-
ALSO READ
BJP's Kushbu Sundar seeks to be more than a crowd-puller in Tamil Nadu
Central Bank of India appoints Ashwini K Shukla as chief risk officer
Disband expert committee to study Indian culture: 32 MPs to President
Tamil Nadu coronavirus update: 3,756 new cases, 64 deaths in 24 hours
ED questions Congress leader Pawan Bansal in railway bribery case
-
: Tamil Nadu's Abhishek posted a
4-1 win over state-mate Shriram in a second round match of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open Snooker Championship 2020, here on Friday.
Also advancing to the third round were Prathish and Hariharan Rajamani, who defeated their opponents by 4-1 margins.
Meanwhile in a first round match, Uday Kumar (TNBSA) beat Sathish Kumar (TNCA) by four frames to two.
Raj Mohan of Puducherry ousted Soumini Srinivas of TNBSA by four frames to two to move into the second round.
The tournament, the first national level event in the city since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played as per standard operating procedures mandated by the authorities.
Results: Round 2: Abhishek (TNBSA) beat Shriram (TBSA) 4-1; Pratish (TNBSA) beat Dilip Nani (MIRS) 4-1; Hariharan Rajamani (TNBSA) beat Vijay Ram (Mylapore Club) 4-1.
Round 1: Uday Kumar (TNBSA) beat VR Sathish Kumar (TNCA) 4-2; Raj Mohan (Puducherry) beat Soumini Srinivas (TNBSA) 4-2; Parthiban (Puducherry) beat Aditya (Cues & You) 4-2; Vijay Ram (Mylapore Club) beat Ashwin (TC) 4-1; Dilip Nani (MIRS) beat Ankit Jain (QBC) 4-0; Vishal (QBC) beat Natraj (TNBSA) 4-0.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor