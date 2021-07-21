Admire class and skills of Ronaldo, Federer and Serena, says P V Sindhu

-
ALSO READ
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
Tokyo Olympics: Hopes on Sania-Ankita in controversy-marred tennis buildup
Roger Federer pulls out of French Open 2021 before 4th round
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
-
India's badminton ace and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu says she admires the class and elegance of American tennis legend Serena Williams and Swiss ace Roger Federer, and has great appreciation for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's skills.
"I don't have words, the way he (Ronaldo) plays, the skill, the technique he has is tremendous," Sindhu, who would be looking to change the colour of her medal in Tokyo to gold, told olympics.com.
Ronaldo recently won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, following his five goals and one assist.
"Serena believes she can do it, being a woman, being a mother. She's done exceptionally well, she's a strong woman. Whereas, Federer, is another legend. Maintaining that level till now, at his age, is not easy. He's been there at the top," said the reigning badminton world champion.
At 39, Serena is the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, while Federer, also 39, is still aiming for his 21st Grand Slam in singles.
Sindhu will begin her Olympic campaign against Israel's Polikarpova Ksenia on July 25. The Indian said that her training facilities at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad had given her enough match practice for the Olympics.
"I understand a lot of people are saying we are lacking match time. But I don't feel that because we made such a scenario, such a situation, almost like match play. The Gachibowli stadium is almost like the Japan stadium, it is big, the air-conditioning, the shuttle control, and everything."
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor