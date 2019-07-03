Afg vs WI preview: Battle of laggards at Headingley in ICC CWC 2019

In Match 42 of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), with both teams out of the semifinal race, Afghanistan cricket team will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against Windies cricket team, who are looking to restore pride at The headingley in Leeds on Thursday. Afghanistan beat a star studded West Indian side comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope twice in the World Cup qualifiers, held in Harare last year. And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here



Afghanistan team news



Afghanistan, who have proved time and again they can't be written off as minnows, gave heavyweights India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka a run for their money during the tournament. All three sides struggled against the potent Afghan bowling attack that boasts the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib will marshal his troops once again and will hope his spinners weave their magic one last time before they head back home.

West Indies team news



For the West Indies, it was heartbreak for the third time when they came close to another big scalp against Sri Lanka on Monday. They had earlier squandered their chances of beating reigning champions Australia, followed by Carlos Brathwaite falling just short of what could have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.

"It is disappointing to come so close on a number of stages and not get that win," West Indies captain Jason Holder said after the defeat to Sri Lanka. West Indies, the winners of the first two World Cups back in 1975 and 1979, have faced seven straight defeats in the tournament after starting their campaign by demolishing Pakistan in their opening game.

England vs New Zealand playing 11 prediction



West Indies playing 11: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas



Afghanistan playing 11: Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman





ICC World Cup 2019, Match 42: Afghanistan vs West Indies streaming details



Date and Day: July 4, 2019, Thursday.

Place: Headingley, Leeds



Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:00 am local time



The World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs West Indies match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs West Indies will be available on Hotstar.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



West Indies world cup squad: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.

Afghanistan world cup squad: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Alikhil.