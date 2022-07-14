AFI and RIL sign long term partnership to support talented athletes

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Gold has motivated me to do even better, says Neeraj Chopra
Mary Kom to skip World Championships, Asian Games; to focus on CWG
CWG 2022: India sends full strength hockey squad, and it really makes sense
Indian Grand Prix 3, 4 drive out of Madurai to better-equipped Bhubaneswar
NADA to collect dope samples from all medals winners at athletics Nationals
-
Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday announced a long-term partnership to provide world class facilities to talented athletes, with special focus on women.
The partnership aims to nurture and develop Indian athletes from across the country and provide them with world-class facilities, coaching and sports science support.
"This partnership will have a special focus on girl athletes and aim to bridge the gender divide and enable them to achieve their dreams," said a release.
As AFI's principal partner, the Reliance brand will appear across the national team's jerseys and training kits at key national, international competitions and training camps.
AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said, "The partnership will focus on holistic development, building a strong talent pool and potential medal winners who will make India proud in the years to come."
Reliance Industries Ltd Director Nita Ambani said, "With access to the right infrastructure, training, and support, we will see many more of our young athletes on victory stands around the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor