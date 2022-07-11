Sachin Tendulkar praises Novak Djokovic on winning Wimbledon crown

-
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Novak Djokovic after the 21-time Grand-Slam champion claimed his seventh Wimbledon crown on Sunday.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic went past Roger Federer's tally of 20 grand slam titles, clinching his 21st grand slam title after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday.
He reached his fourth consecutive title after defeating his Aussie counterpart by a margin of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).
"4th straight Wimbledon's in a row is no mean feat. @DjokerNole's composure, focus and consistency has been the hallmark of his game over the years. Lovely to see Novak appreciating @NickKyrgios & the staff at #Wimbledon after this win," tweeted Sachin.
His seventh Wimbledon title win draws him level with US legend Pete Sampras' tally of single trophies wins at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The 35-year-old Serbian is now just one title shy to equal Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon title wins and one grand slam title away from equaling Rafael Nadal's record of 22 major title wins.
After Kyrgios took the first set on the Centre Court, Djokovic found his rhythm back later. Despite his Kyrgios best efforts, Djokovic got the better of his opponent in crucial moments of the second and third sets. Djokovic then held his nerves going into the fourth set tiebreaker and captured it easily to win the title.
It is Djokovic's first tour-level win in three attempts against the Australian, who had never gone beyond the quarter-finals at a grand slam before this.
