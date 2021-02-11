AITA Women's Tennis Championship: Fancied players have it easy

-
-
Fancied players stuck to their biling while advancing to the quarterfinals of the the Rs.1 lakh AITA Women's Championship being played at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Wednesday.
Leading the charge was top seed Telangana's Humera Baharmus who beat her statemate Abhaya Vemuri in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Karnataka's Soha Sadiq, seeded second went past Mushratanjum Shaik (TS) 6-3, 6-0.
Seeded No.3 Sravya Shivani of Telangana brushed aside Nidi Sreenivasa with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Sharmadu Balu also advanced to the last eight stage with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Apoorva SB.
Results
Round of 16:
Humera Baharmus bt Abhaya Vemuri 6-1, 6-0;
Sravya Shivani bt Nidi Buvila Sreenivasa 6-0, 6-1;
Sonashe Bhatnagar bt Yashaswini Singh Panwar 6-1, 6-2;
Apurva Vemuri bt Apeksha Solanki 6-0, 6-1;
Soha Sadiq bt Mushratanjum Shaik 6-3, 6-0;
Sharmada Balu bt Apoorva SB 6-3, 6-0;
Nidhi Chilmulla bt Aaryalee Chavan 6-3, 6-4
Doubles Quarterfinals:
Sravya Shivani/Sharmada Balu bt Nidi Buvila/Bhargvi Olekar 6-0, 6-0;
Sonashe Bhatnagar/Humera Baharmus bt Aaryalee Chavan/Niharika Praveen Deshmukh 6-0, 6-1;
Mubashira Anjum Shaik/ Mushratanjumn Shaik bt Sarvani Chinthalapali/ Megha Muthukumaran 6-2, 6-4;
Soha Sadiq/ Vanshita Pathania bt Abhaya Vemuri/Apurva Vemuri 7-6 (5), 7-5.
