AITA Women's Tennis Championship: Fancied players have it easy

Fancied players stuck to their biling while advancing to the quarterfinals of the the Rs.1 lakh AITA Women's Championship being played at the PBI-CSE Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Wednesday.

Leading the charge was top seed Telangana's Humera Baharmus who beat her statemate Abhaya Vemuri in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Karnataka's Soha Sadiq, seeded second went past Mushratanjum Shaik (TS) 6-3, 6-0.

Seeded No.3 Sravya Shivani of Telangana brushed aside Nidi Sreenivasa with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Sharmadu Balu also advanced to the last eight stage with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Apoorva SB.

Results

Round of 16:

Humera Baharmus bt Abhaya Vemuri 6-1, 6-0;

Sravya Shivani bt Nidi Buvila Sreenivasa 6-0, 6-1;

Sonashe Bhatnagar bt Yashaswini Singh Panwar 6-1, 6-2;

Apurva Vemuri bt Apeksha Solanki 6-0, 6-1;

Soha Sadiq bt Mushratanjum Shaik 6-3, 6-0;

Sharmada Balu bt Apoorva SB 6-3, 6-0;

Nidhi Chilmulla bt Aaryalee Chavan 6-3, 6-4

Doubles Quarterfinals:

Sravya Shivani/Sharmada Balu bt Nidi Buvila/Bhargvi Olekar 6-0, 6-0;

Sonashe Bhatnagar/Humera Baharmus bt Aaryalee Chavan/Niharika Praveen Deshmukh 6-0, 6-1;

Mubashira Anjum Shaik/ Mushratanjumn Shaik bt Sarvani Chinthalapali/ Megha Muthukumaran 6-2, 6-4;

Soha Sadiq/ Vanshita Pathania bt Abhaya Vemuri/Apurva Vemuri 7-6 (5), 7-5.

--IANS

rkm/qma

