Arshdeep inspiration for youth: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab's Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday came in the support of pace bowler Arshdeep Singh, who is being trolled for inadvertently dropping a catch during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in the UAE.
Hayer said that Arshdeep is a player full of potential and much is expected of him in the near future. He is an inspiration for the hundreds of youth.
The Minister also spoke with cricketer's mother Baljit Kaur, who is in Dubai, on the phone and assured her that the entire country stands firmly behind Arshdeep.
He also said on returning to the country, he would personally welcome the cricketer.
The minister also tweeted in support of the player, "Victory or defeat is given in game. @arshdeepsinghh is upcoming star who carved out niche in short span. Performed excellent against Pakistan. Regressive psyche to troll him on drop of just a catch. Arshdeep is future of nation. Inspiration for youth. Hate has no place in sports."
