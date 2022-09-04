Asia Cup: Virat Kohli now has highest fifty-plus scores in T20I history

-
Virat Kohli now has the most fifty-plus scores in the history of T20I cricket.
The star Indian batter accomplished this feat during his side's high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday.
Kohli struck a delightful 60 runs off 44 balls. His knock was decorated with four boundaries and a six. This was his 32nd half-century in T20Is. But he was run out on the fourth ball of the final over.
Compatriot Rohit Sharma has been knocked down to second number after this superb innings by Virat, as he has 31 fifty-plus scores, including four centuries.
He is followed by Babar Azam of Pakistan (27 fifty plus scores including a century), Veteran Australian opener David Warner (23), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (22) and Ireland opener Paul Stirling (21).
Now in 102 matches, Kohli has scored 3,462 runs at an average of 50.91. He has scored 32 half-centuries in the format, with 94* being his best score. His strike rate in this format is 137.10.
Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to field first after winning the toss.
Virat Kohli's blistering 60 and 54-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul guided India to 181/7 against arch rivals Pakistan in the second match of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Virat Kohli was in his best form as he smashed 60 runs in 44 deliveries, while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 28 runs each setting a solid foundation for the Indian team. For Pakistan Shadab Khan bagged two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah scalped one wicket each.
