Anyone can make mistake in such situation: Kohli on Arshdeep after loss

-
ALSO READ
Asia Cup: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli batting together is dangerous for India
Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Match 3: Predicted 11, time, weather and pitch
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
-
Indian batter Virat Kohli has defended under-pressure Arshdeep Singh after his dropped catch of Asif Ali proved to be the turning point in the clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.
In the 18th over of the match on Sunday, needing 34 runs, Asif Ali tried to sweep Ravi Bishnoi and it seemed like he would be returning to the pavilion. However, Singh dropped the straightforward chance and Ali survived to bring back the game in Pakistan's favour. He then received a lot of criticism from netizens.
Kohli later defended the young pacer, saying anyone could have made such a mistake during a high-pressure game.
"Anyone can make the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural."
"Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," said Kohli.
India will now take on Sri Lanka in their next match on September 6.
--IANS
cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor