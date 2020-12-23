Arteta wants players to 'keep fighting' as Arsenal suffer 'painful' defeat

-
ALSO READ
Pepe 'trying his best' to prove himself, says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal has a class manager, don't judge them at face value: Lampard
We were very dominant: Jose Mourinho after Tottenham's victory over Arsenal
FA Cup final highlights: Mikel Arteta leads Arsenal to record 14th title
Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final: Both teams tied 1-1 at half time
-
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said players should keep fighting in order to turn things around as the club suffered a defeat against Manchester City, which he termed as "really painful".
Manchester City defeated Arsenal 4-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final here on Wednesday.
"A really painful moment, again. We started the game by conceding a really early and really soft goal and after that, in this moment, to get through that is obviously difficult. But the players reacted to be fair and they started to grow as the game was moving forwards," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.
"We scored a goal, a really good goal and after that I think that we were the better team for the next 25 minutes. But when we had the best moments in the game, we conceded another soft goal and that makes it even harder. But still, we kept going and we had an open situation where we could've played Laca through and we missed the pass and then they scored the third goal in an offside position. Obviously, after that moment, the game is over," he added.
Arsenal are witnessing a dismal run in this season of the Premier League. Seven back to back matches without a win in Premier League has put Arsenal in a difficult situation. The club is placed in the 15th position on the standings with 14 points.
Arteta further said: "It is something that we are fighting against but we're going to keep fighting. There isn't any other way. It's a really hard result to take but we have to look at things that can help us in the future as well. I have to say that the young players, in a really difficult scenario, I think they did really well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor