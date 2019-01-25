Ascent of Real Kashmir football team gives a weary region reason to cheer

Even after all these years, David Robertson shudders at the thought of Sir Alex Ferguson walking through the doors of the Aberdeen dressing room. “He’d really come for you. He’d slap you on the head, spit at you… he was scary,” says Robertson.

The proverbial “hairdryer treatment” became a Ferguson patent during his days as manager of Manchester United, but its earliest manifestations date to the early 1980s. “Once, we were 3-0 down against Celtic in a youth game. Then Ferguson walked in at half time, raging and all red in the face. It was ...