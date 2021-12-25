Ashes: I like the balance of England attack, says Vaughan before 3rd Test

-
Former captain Michael Vaughan feels England have picked a balanced bowling attack for the third Ashes Test against Australia, hoping that the struggling English team will win the opening day of the match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on Sunday.
After defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the Joe Root-led England team made four changes for the Boxing Day Test, bringing in Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Jack Leach, and Mark Wood in place of Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes.
"Like the balance of England's attack .. Personally I would have played Broad for Robinson this week... Ollie Pope is someone I would have kept as well. Let's hope England can win day 1 & get into the contest...I want to see an England team with a more aggressive body language #Ashes," said Michael Vaughan in a tweet.
While Crawley replaces opener Rory Burns, who has endured a woeful season so far and will bat alongside Haseeb Hameed, Bairstow is likely to bat at No.6 in place of Ollie Pope, who has been unable to handle Nathan Lyon's spin.
Veteran pace bowler Stuart Broad has been axed following an unimpressive display in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, to pave the way for spinner Jack Leach to return to the side after the mauling he got in the opening Test at The Gabba. Mark Wood will add extra pace as he replaces Chris Woakes who is a bit sore after the rigours of the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests.
England trail the best-of-five series 2-0 and must win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep the Ashes alive.
