Asia Cup 2018 Ban vs Afg LIVE score:Afghanistan win toss, Bangladesh to bat

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will look to build momentum and confidence going into the Super Four of Asia Cup 2018. Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh live score updates here

BS Web Team 

Asia Cup 2018
Afghanistan cricket Team. Photo: @ICC

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das(w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain, TBC   Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman   Afghanistan has won the toss. Bangladesh will bat first

In today’s match of Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan, who knocked Sri Lanka out of the multination tournament, will take on Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh and Afghanistan might rest their key players given the tight Asia Cup schedule. Afghanistan and Bangladesh both have to play their Super 4 clashes against Pakistan and India, respectively. This means Afghanistan can stay in Abu Dhabi after the match, while Bangladesh will head to Dubai to meet India on Friday. Bangladesh would rest some of their key players who are injured. Shakib Al Hasan is suffering from a finger injury, while previous match centurion Mushfiqur Rahim is going through a rib injury. The captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, should also rest himself for the dead rubber as taking the strain of back-to-back games makes no sense.   
 
Asia Cup 2018 Live Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score


 
For Afghanistan, their three spinners -- Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi -- are the key players as Bangladesh had a hard time against the trio in the three T20Is in June. The last league game might be a dead rubber, but both teams will look to build momentum and confidence going into the Super Four of Asia Cup. Stay Tuned for Asia Cup highlights.    

First Published: Thu, September 20 2018. 16:10 IST

