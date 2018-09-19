Asia Cup 2018 Ind vs Pak LIVE score: India to face Pakistan challenge today

Every India-Pakistan game raises decibels and blood pressure. This one is no different, with tickets for the match being sold out well in advance. It is the first ODI between the two neighbours in 15 months, aftre Pakistan crushed India in the Champion's Trophy final. That brings an end to the 1st ODI against @CricketHK. #TeamIndia win by 26 runs. Next up - Pakistan pic.twitter.com/JbiolrlILq — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2018 BUILD UP India not the favourites in today's key match In Match 5 of Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai International Stadium in United Arab Emirates, Rohit Sharma’s India will today clash with arch rivals Pakistan, which is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Indian cricket team will look to plug the weaknessed unravelled in their show against so-called minnows Hong Kong on Tuesday. India might make a change to their playing 11 by bringing in Jasprit Bumrah in place of Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya could replace Khaleel Ahmed. On the other hand, Pakistan will be high on confidence after crushing Hong Kong in their first game of the tournament. Besides, Pakistan have a psychological advantage ahead of today's game, as they had convincingly beaten India when the two teams last met each other — in the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18, 2017, at the Oval in London. In that arether forgettable outing for India, Pakistan had amassed a mammoth total of 338/4, with Fakhar Zaman hitting a century. Later the mighty Indian batting line-up had crumbled like a pack of cards against the bowling attack of Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohamed Amir.

In today’s match of Asia Cup 2018, India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan at in the United Arab Emirates. The match is the most anticipated fixture of as the countries are competing against each other for the first time since the final match of the ICC Champions trophy 2017. India might miss the services of their regular captain Virat Kohli, who has a great record against the Men in Green and has on many occasions in the past led India to victory. It will be interesting to see the playing 11 of both sides, as M S was the only player in this relatively young Indian cricket team who had an experience of playing a match in UAE until Tuesday's Hong Kong clash. However, for Pakistan, with his disciplined batting, is capable of turning a match with the support of Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Sarfraz Ahmed. Shadab Khan will be leading the spin department, while Mohammad Amir, and Shaheen Afridi will take care of the pace department.



India have been the most successful team in Asia Cup, with six titles in the 13 editions of the tournament so far. But this time it will be an uphill task for the Indian players as they will miss skipper Virat Kohli. Pakistan have won the tournament twice — the first time in 2000 by beating Sri Lanka in the final, and then in 2012.



