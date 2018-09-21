Asia Cup 2018, Pak vs Afg LIVE score: Afghanistan win toss, to bat first

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sarfaraz Ahmad-led Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the second match of the super stage of Aisa Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. This is a crucial match for both teams as a win would take them close to qualifying for the finals of the Aisa Cup 2018.



In their previous match — their last in the league stage — Pakistan had been handed a crushing defeat by India. India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets as the latter could manage to score only 162 runs. Their batting collapsed like a pack of cards and the bowling missed the sheen.



Afghanistan, on the other hand, are on cloud nine. They have proved that with their determination they can tame any team they are playing against. On Thursday, they made Bangladesh look like the minnows they used to be years ago. After scoring 255 runs from a situation where it seemed they would not manage even 200, Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to a lowly 119 to win the match by 136 runs. Rashid Khan was exceptional on the field. He scored a fiery half-century and then picked up a couple of wickets to cripple the Bangladeshi side.



So, it is certain that today's match is not going to be an easy one for Pakistan. Afghanistan would leave no stone unturned to win the game and make a mark on the stage of Asia Cup.



