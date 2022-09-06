Suresh Raina retires from all formats of cricket, including IPL

Indian cricketer has announced his from all formats of cricket, which effectively means he will no longer play in the (IPL), as the 35-year-old had already ended his international cricket on August 15, 2020, hours after Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to call it a day.

Reports suggest that Raina's decision to retire "from all formats of cricket" is a move to open avenues for him to play in tournaments such as the Road Safety Series and the mushrooming overseas T20 leagues.

Raina, who played 13 seasons of the IPL, scored more than 5,000 runs in the lucrative league while winning four titles with .

In a tweet on Tuesday, Raina wrote, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my from all formats of cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."

