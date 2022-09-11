Asia Cup Final 2022: Live streaming, How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka?

will play for the fourth time in the finals on Sunday, September 11. Before that, played thrice, won once, and lost thrice against the Lankan lions. Dominated as the table toppers, will have an upper edge against Pakistan, who made an exceptional comeback in the Super 4.

Dubai International Stadium's pitch has been a sweet dream for batters who love chasing. With the dew factor coming in, most teams prefer to chase instead of setting up a total. Though Babar Azam's men had lost the rehearsal match, they hope to bounce back with a better performance against the five-time champions, .

Final 2022: Live Streaming

The official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022 are Star Sports Network. Thus, you can enjoy live telecasts on Television on specific Star sports channels and live streaming online on the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka vs. head-to-head

Pakistan has the edge over Sri Lanka in the number of International matches won. Out of 234 International matches across three formats, Pakistan has won 126 times, while Sri Lanka won only 84. In the Asia cup finals, Sri Lanka won twice, while Pakistan defeated them only once, in the 2000 edition. Check out the table given below.

Format Matches played Pakistan won Sri Lanka won No result Tied/Drawn ODI 155 92 58 4 1 T20I 22 13 9 0 0 Test 57 21 17 0 10 Total 234 126 84 4 11

Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka Squad

Pathum Nissanka, (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando

Asia Cup Final 2022: Pakistan Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah

Asia Cup Final 2022: Sri Lanka in the last ten matches



Date Opponent Venue Result 26/02/2022 India Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium India won by 7 wickets 27/02/2022 India Himachal Pradesh Association Stadium India won by 6 wickets 7/6/2022 Australia R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 10 wickets 8/6/2022 Australia R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 11/6/2022 Australia Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets 27/08/2022 Afghanistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 8 wickets 1/9/2022 Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets 3/9/2022 Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets 6/9/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets 9/9/2022 Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Asia Cup Final 2022: Pakistan in the last ten matches

Date Opponent Venue Result 22/11/2021 Bangladesh Shere Bangla National Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets 13/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 63 runs 14/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 9 runs 16/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 7 wickets 5/4/2022 Australia Gaddafi Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 28/08/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium India won by 5 wickets 2/9/2022 Hong Kong Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 155 runs 4/9/2022 India Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets 7/9/2022 Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 1 wicket 9/9/2022 Sri Lanka Dubai International Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)