Asia Cup 2022: Kohli thanks fans after ending three-year century drought

-
ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Match 3: Predicted 11, time, weather and pitch
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
-
Star India batsman Virat Kohli on Thursday not only broke multiple records but also gave the side a much-needed relief after scoring his maiden T20I hundred.
Kohli's international ton came after an extended period of nearly three years as he had made his 70th century in November 2019.
Kohli unleashed an array of shots against Afghanistan on Thursday as he zoomed past the 100-figure mark in 53 balls with a stylish six taking India towards a daunting total of 212/2 in the allotted 20 overs.
The star cricketer thanked his fans and followers for all the love and support in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.
"Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time," Kohli said on Koo app.
Kohli's century didn't stop cricketers and former players from showering praises on the him. Former India opener Robin Uthappa lauded Kohli for ending a century drought and entertaining his fans with beautiful strokeplay
"I'd say the gorilla is off the back. What a knock and what an apt celebration after he broke the 100 drought!! Well done @virat.kohli Amazing stuff," Uthappa said on the Koo app.
With this century, Kohli equalled the record of scoring the second most international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most centuries (100) in international cricket.
Kohli also completed 3500 runs in men's T20I and became the second player to achieve the feat after India skipper Rohit Sharma.
Kohli smashed 122 not out which is the highest score by an Indian player in T20I cricket. This is also recorded as the highest score in T20Is in UAE.
India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their campaign on a high.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup and will face off against each other on Sunday in the summit clash.
The two teams will also play on Friday, a dead rubber, in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.
--IANS
cs/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor