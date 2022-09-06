Asia Cup IND vs SL: Should India consider Hardik Pandya as fifth bowler?

India will face tonight in a must-win game in the Asia Cup 2022. In the last match against Pakistan, the Indian team could not defend as big a total as 181 in 20 overs. But in their first group stage game against Pakistan, they bowled out the opposition below 150.

The difference between the two games- was not played as one of the main five bowlers in the first match against Pakistan, but in the second, he was.

Avesh Khan, who played in the first game, was injured for the second India-Pakistan clash, and hence India went in with only two regular pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Deepak Hooda was played but not utilised to relieve the burden from Hardik's shoulders.

In a career of 69 matches, Hardik has taken two or more wickets by conceding less than 30 runs on only nine occasions, clearly suggesting that he is not the main bowler. And even in those nine matches, it has only been thrice, twice against in 2017 and once against England in March 2021, that the Baroda man played as the fifth bowler. In all other cases, he did not have the pressure to bowl four overs.

It clearly indicates that he does not see himself as the team's fifth bowler or third pacer. He can surely bowl four overs in good rhythm, but on that day, the captain would have to cut down on the overs of his main bowlers to give Hardik that liberty. However, you can't count on him to be the fifth bowler and deliver regularly.

Thus, going into the game against tonight, India must plan to have five proper bowlers and Hardik. If Avesh Khan is fit, he becomes the fifth bowler naturally, and one among Ravi Bishnoi or would have to sit out. However, if Avesh is still not fit, India would have to slide in either or Ravi Ashwin to make it a five-bowler set or would have to bowl Hooda for some overs.

The bad thing with India is it has no other pacer in reserve to play in place of Avesh. In the last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lankans showed they are more than apt at negotiating quality spin. Thus, India is in a bit of a tricky situation here. How they would get out of it is another question that might only be answered on the field.

India Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel/ Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R.Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.