Asia Cup: It's a balanced environment, whether we win or lose, says Dravid

India head coach revealed that the environment in the team remains balanced irrespective of whether they win or lose a match. Thursday's match against Afghanistan in Dubai will be India's final match of 2022 and are looking to sign off from the tournament on a high after crashing out of contention for the final.

India topped Group A after winning matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong, but lost both of their matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. "You got put things in perspective. We lost a couple of games on a pitch, on a ground that has not been easy to defend on. We won the initial games in Asia Cup, that doesn't mean we are perfect."

"Just because we have lost a couple of games, it doesn't mean we are a terrible team. I think we don't need to overreact with things. It's a balanced environment, whether we win or we lose. We keep going on the same path, the journey continues," said Dravid ahead of the match.

Asked about his role in the current Indian side, Dravid explained, "I see my role as a support to the captain and the team. Helping the team to get the best out of themselves. But once they are on the field, it's upto the players and the captain to execute their plans and take the team forward. I think Rohit is pretty relaxed, and pretty much the whole team is."

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan stated his team's focus will be on doing well against a big side like India after suffering a heartbreak against Pakistan just 18 hours ago. "We just need to focus on today's game, playing against a big team like India. We need to forget about yesterday, these tough times will help us in the World Cup. Today we have a chance to play against a big team and play against big players."

Rashid insisted he will again look for picking the wickets at crucial junctures against India. "I think it's all about taking wickets at important times, whenever the captain needs wickets - that's what I am there for. Getting a batsman in trouble, that's in my control. We got those wickets (against Pakistan) last night by playing with the batsmen's mindset."--IANS

