Asian Games 2018: Indian women advance to table tennis quarterfinals

The Indian women players made a positive start to their campaign at the by reaching the quarterfinals of the team event on Sunday.

The Indian team comprising Mouma Das, Ayhika Mukherjee and defeated 3-0 in the first match but lost to 0-3 in the second tie. The Indians, however, outplayed 3-1 in their next match to join in the last eight round.

In the first tie against Qatar, gave India a 1-0 lead after registering a comfortable 11-3 11-2 11-4 win over Maha Ali before Ayhika extended the lead 2-0.

Ayhika beat Aia Mohamed 11-2 12-10 11-2 11-3.

Sutirtha then made it 3-0 for India after beating Maha Faramarzi 11-3 11-3 11-6 to pocket the first tie.

In the second tie, the Indians were no match for the Chinese, losing 0-3 before bouncing back by beating to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the India men's team, comprising G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai, won their first match 3-0 against UAE.