Asian Games 2018 in pics: Hima Das brings laurels with silver in 400m race
Asian Games 2018: Lakshmanan's disqualification to stay, India lose bronze

India has not won a medal in the 10,000m event since Gulab Chand's bronze medal haul in the 1998 edition in Bangkok

ANI  |  Jakarta 

Jakarta: Indian athlete Govindan Lakshmanan during the 10,000 M men's final event at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sunday, Aug 26, 2018. Photo: PTI
India on Sunday lost its appeal to overturn runner G Lakshmanan's disqualification from the 10,000-meter finals at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.

Lakshmanan clocked 29 minutes and 44.91 seconds to finish the race behind Bahrain's Hassan Chani and Abraham Cheroben in third place.

However, India's hopes to end the 20-year wait for a medal in the event, since Gulab Chand's bronze medal haul in the 1998 edition in Bangkok, were shattered after officials adjudged Lakshmanan to have stepped out of his track during the race.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had appealed to overturn the decision and restore the 28-year-old's bronze medal. "AFI's appeal rejected, we lost one medal- G Lakshmanan-10000m- Bronze, he is disqualified. Hard Luck Lakshman, but you are already a Champion," the AFI tweeted.

Lakshmanan does have another shot at a medal as he is among the contenders for the 5,000m finals due to be held on August 30.
First Published: Mon, August 27 2018. 06:17 IST

