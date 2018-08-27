Asian Games 2018: Lakshmanan's disqualification to stay, India lose bronze

India on Sunday lost its appeal to overturn runner G Lakshmanan's from the 10,000-meter finals at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games.

Lakshmanan clocked 29 minutes and 44.91 seconds to finish the race behind Bahrain's Hassan Chani and Abraham Cheroben in third place.

However, India's hopes to end the 20-year wait for a medal in the event, since Gulab Chand's bronze medal haul in the 1998 edition in Bangkok, were shattered after officials adjudged Lakshmanan to have stepped out of his track during the race.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had appealed to overturn the decision and restore the 28-year-old's bronze medal. "AFI's appeal rejected, we lost one medal- G Lakshmanan-10000m- Bronze, he is disqualified. Hard Luck Lakshman, but you are already a Champion," the AFI tweeted.

Lakshmanan does have another shot at a medal as he is among the contenders for the 5,000m finals due to be held on August 30.