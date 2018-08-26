Asian Games 2018: India in compound women's archery team final

Continuing their winning run, Indian archers stormed into the final of the compound women's team event at the 2018 Asian Games here on Sunday.

Registering their second win of the day, the Indian team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Taiwan's Liju Chen, Yihsuan Chen and Mingching Lin 225-222 in the semis.

Despite being at the receiving end in the first two sets at 55-58 and 55-57, the Indians made a brilliant comeback in the last two sets to win 57-55, 58-52.



India will now face South Korea in the final on Tuesday.



Earlier in the quarters, the Indians had pipped Indonesia's Sri Ranti, Yurike Nina Pereira and Dellie Threesyadinda 229-224.

The Indians lost the first set 56-57 before winning the second at 56-28. They again went down in the third set 56-57 but a brilliant performance in the fourth and final set saw them win the clash at 59-54.

