Asian Games 2018: India's Day 13 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

After the end of the athletics events on Day 12, all Indians hope will be pinned on Boxers who play their semifinal match on Day 13 of at Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia. In men's light fly 49 Kg category Amit Panghal will clash with Paalam. On the other hand, Indian women's hockey team will play for Gold against Japan in finals. Manika Batra and Sharath are also hopeful to win their Round 16 matches and advance to the next round.



Here's Day 13 full schedule:

Event: BOXING



Time: 4:45 pm (IST) onwards



Men's light fly (49kg semifinal)



Amit Panghal vs Paalam Carlo Paalam



Men's middle (75kg semifinals 6:00pm)



Vikas Krishan vs Amankul Abilkhan



Event: BRIDGE



Time: 8:00 am (IST) onwards



Event: CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT



Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards



Canoe Single (C1) 200m Women Heats



Kayak Single (K1) 200m Women Heats



Kayak Single (K1) 200m Men Heats



Canoe Double (C2) 200m Men Heats



Event: CYCLING



Time: 7:42 am (IST) onwards



Men's Keirin Round 1



Event: HOCKEY



Time: 6:30 pm (IST) onwards



Women's Tournament gold medal match: India vs Japan



Event: JUDO



Time: 7:42 am (IST) onwards



Men's - 100 kg Elimination Round of 16



Women's +78 kg Quarterfinals



Event: SAILING



Time: 10:30 am (IST) onwards



Event: TABLE TENNIS



Time: 9:30 am (IST) onwards



Men's Singles Round of 16: Sharat Kamal vs Chuang Chihyuan



Event: VOLLEYBALL



Time: 7:30 am (IST) onwards



Women's Classification 9-10: India vs Chinese Taipei



Asiad 2018 Day 13 live streaming details