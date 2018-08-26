Asian Games 2018 LIVE, Day 8: Athletes to run for gold on medal-heavy day

After a glorious start to the athletics with Tajinderpal Singh Toor winning the gold medal at thein shotput, Indian contingent will be hoping to win more medals on Day 8 of the Asian Games. India have a packed. Athletics will be the game to watch out for as several athletes will be in the fray to win medals for India. Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran, Shreeshankar will participate in the finals of their events. India is assured of two medals in Bridge. Indian men's hockey team will take on Korea in pool A match. Table tennis team events will commence and three Indian women's team will participate. A few qualifications rounds in shooting can get Indian hopes high. Boxing will steal the attention as the boxers will hope to proceed to the next round.