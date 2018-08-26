Asian Games 2018 LIVE, Day 8: Athletes to run for gold on medal-heavy day

After a glorious start to the athletics with Tajinderpal Singh Toor winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018
in shotput, Indian contingent will be hoping to win more medals on Day 8 of the Asian Games. India have a packed schedule on Day 8 of the Asian Games
. Athletics will be the game to watch out for as several athletes will be in the fray to win medals for India. Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran, Shreeshankar will participate in the finals of their events. India is assured of two medals in Bridge. Indian men's hockey team will take on Korea in pool A match. Table tennis team events will commence and three Indian women's team will participate. A few qualifications rounds in shooting can get Indian hopes high. Boxing will steal the attention as the boxers will hope to proceed to the next round.
Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally
. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in 18th Asian Games
