Asian Games 2018: PM Modi congratulates Bajrang Punia for winning gold

congratulated for his "memorable" win today in the Asian Games, winning India her first gold medal.

"Congratulations @BajrangPunia for the memorable victory in the 65 kg This win is even more special because it is India's first Gold in the @asiangames2018. Best wishes for your future endeavours," tweeted.



Earlier, had also extended his congratulations to Indian shooters, and Ravi Kumar, for winning the country her first medal in the Asian Games. They have secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event.

"Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018. Well done @apurvichandela and for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event," Modi tweeted.