Asian Games 2018: Mamata congratulates Bajrang Punia for winning gold medal
Asian Games 2018: PM Modi congratulates Bajrang Punia for winning gold

Modi had also extended his congratulations to Indian shooters, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Asian Games 2018, Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia after winning Gold medal in Men's 65 Kg Freestyle Wrestling. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia for his "memorable" win today in the Asian Games, winning India her first gold medal.

"Congratulations @BajrangPunia for the memorable victory in the 65 kg freestyle wrestling. This win is even more special because it is India's first Gold in the @asiangames2018. Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi tweeted.
 

Earlier, Modi had also extended his congratulations to Indian shooters, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, for winning the country her first medal in the Asian Games. They have secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event.ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018: India's Day 2 schedule, live streaming details at Jakarta

"Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018. Well done @apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event," Modi tweeted.
First Published: Mon, August 20 2018. 06:54 IST

