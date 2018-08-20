Asian Games 2018: Wrestler Bajrang dedicates his Asiad gold to Vajpayee

-
Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who clinched the gold medal in the men's freestyle 65 kg category at Asian Games dedicated his medal to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Bajrang clinched the gold medal defeating Daichi Takatani of Japan 11-8 in the final to give India its first gold of the 18th Asian Games in
Jakarta.
"I dedicate my Asian Games gold medal to late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Bajrang tweeted after his win.
It was Bajrang's second successive gold medal at the Asian Games after his triumph in Incheon 2014 in the 61 kg category.