Asian Hockey Championship 2018 Final India vs Pakistan Live: Match delayed

In the 2016 edition of Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy India defeated Pakistan in the final to clinch the title. Catch India vs Pakistan hockey Final match live score updates here

BS Web Team 

Asian Hockey Championship, India vs Pakistan hockey
India's Nilakanta Sharma vies for the ball against Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan Jr. Photo: Hockey Federation of India

In the Final of Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2018, Manpreet Singh’s India will lock horns with arch-rival Pakistan at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat today. India will look to repeat what they did in the finals of 2016 Asian Hockey Championship. Earlier, in the round-robin stage India defeated Pakistan 3-1 after going one goal down in the first minute of the match.

How India won the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy

The last edition of the tournament saw India remain undefeated as they defeated Japan 10-2, drew 1-1 with South Korea, beat Pakistan 3-2, China 9-0 and Malaysia 2-1 in the pool stages. In the semi-finals, India had beaten South Korea 5-4 in penalty shootout while in the final India defeated Pakistan 3-2 at Kuantan, Malaysia

Asian men’s Champions Trophy record

India and Pakistan have both clinched the title twice each and will be looking to win a record third time when the tournament. India had clinched the title in the inaugural edition in 2011 as well as in 2016, whereas Pakistan won the 2012 and 2013 editions.

Stay Tuned for India vs Pakistan hockey final LIVE updates….

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Match delayed due to rain

India vs Pakistan head to head India: 26 Pakistan: 25 Draw:3

Indian Men’s Hockey Team will meet Pakistan in the high-voltage Final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018. Here’s a look at the number of goals scored by both teams in the tournament so far.  India goals scored: 28 Pakistan goals scored: 18

BIG BIG DAY! Time to finish the campaign on a high. Let’s win it boys  #INDvPAK #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/CrftzYVdaF — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) October 28, 2018

Fourth edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was held in Kuantan, Malaysia from 20–30 October 2016. India defeated Pakistan 3–2 in the final to win the coveted trophy for the second time. Could it be a case of ‘Score, Rinse, Repeat’ tonight?  #HeroACT2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/9lRsrZopRs — Hockey World Cup 2018 - Host Partner (@sports_odisha) October 28, 2018

Players to look for in the India vs Pakistan Final Gurjant Singh Chinglensana Singh Kangujam Dilpreet Singh

India is focussed on retaining Asian title: Harmanpreet India's penalty corner specialist Harmanpreet Singh said his team is focused on retaining the Hero Asian Champions Trophy after it thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the last league outing here.   "The Indian team goes out looking for early goals every time. The team is maintaining its structure and focused on retaining the title," said Harmanpreet, who scored three goals against South Korea

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India edge Japan 3-2 to seal final berth India secured their passage to the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy 2018 after they defeated Japan 3-2 in their semi-final fixture at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Saturday.   The world number five team faced tough competition from the Japanese team, but held their nerve to score three goals via Gurjant Singh (19'), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (44') and Dilpreet Singh (55'); while Hirotaka Wakuri (22') and Hirotaka Zendana (56') scored for Japan in the fierce encounter.   The defending champions started the match on the front-foot, creating a number of opportunities inside the first 10 minutes, although, failing to convert them to a score. World number 16 Japan played well to deny the Indians and ended the first quarter with scores tied at 0-0.   The start of the second quarter saw Nilakanta Sharma having the chance to put India ahead in the 18th minute, only for the midfielder to fluff his shot. However, some clever play from striker Gurjant Singh saw him collect the ball on the left side of the circle and make a great turn to shoot, with his shot making its way past Yoshikawa and into the back of the net to give India the lead in the 19th minute.   On the 22nd minute mark, a mistake from Surender Kumar saw Japan win their first Penalty Corner, which worked from them as Shota Yamada played in the ball into the second castle, where Hirotaka Wakuri was present to deflect the pass into the back of the net to make it 1-1.   Japan played the third quarter with a more defensive approach as they absorbed all the pressure inflicted on them by the Indian team. In the 44th minute the Indian team managed to get the lead again when Vice-Captain Chinglensana Singh Kangujam found the back of the net from inside the circle to make it 2-1.   India created chances in the final quarter to find the all-important third goal. In the 55th minute Dilpreet Singh produced a moment of magic to give India their third goal. He collected the ball inside the circle, and shot into the far corner after wriggling away from two Japanese defenders.   However, a great team move from the Japanese team saw them winning a penalty corner in the next minute, which was well converted by Hirotaka Zendana as he smashed the ball into the top right corner to ensure a nervy finish for the Indian team.   However, the efforts of the Indian defence to see out the match were enough for the world number five team to register their place in the final of the competition.   India will play the final against Pakistan on October 28.
First Published: Sun, October 28 2018. 21:30 IST

