Asian Hockey Championship 2018 Final India vs Pakistan Live: Match delayed

In the Final of Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy 2018
, Manpreet Singh’s India will lock horns with arch-rival Pakistan at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat today. India will look to repeat what they did in the finals of 2016 Asian Hockey Championship. Earlier, in the round-robin stage India defeated Pakistan 3-1 after going one goal down in the first minute of the match.
How India won the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy
The last edition of the tournament saw India remain undefeated as they defeated Japan 10-2, drew 1-1 with South Korea, beat Pakistan 3-2, China 9-0 and Malaysia 2-1 in the pool stages. In the semi-finals, India had beaten South Korea 5-4 in penalty shootout while in the final India defeated Pakistan 3-2 at Kuantan, Malaysia
Asian men’s Champions Trophy record
India and Pakistan have both clinched the title twice each and will be looking to win a record third time when the tournament. India had clinched the title in the inaugural edition in 2011 as well as in 2016, whereas Pakistan won the 2012 and 2013 editions.