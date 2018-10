Asian Hockey Championship 2018 highlights:India beat Japan 3-2 in semifinal

In the second semi-final of Hero Asian men’s 2018 , India led by Manpreet Singh defeated Asian Games gold medallists Japan at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Saturday. Now India will meet their arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of Asian Men's Championship on Sunday at 22:40 IST. Earlier, in the day, Pakistan defeated Malaysia in a penalty shoot-out 3-1 to seal the final berth. After leading 4-1, Pakistan failed to maintain the pressure against resurgent Malaysia. In the second semifinal, Japan played some brilliant defensive hockey as India had 27 circle entries but converted only 3 of them while Japan had 4 circle entries.

The ongoing Asian Champions Trophy being the last tournament before the season-ending World Cup in Bhubaneswar, the Indians would be desperate to prove their critics wrong with another strong performance on Saturday. Going by performance, the Indians looked the dominant side in the tournament with convincing wins except for the stalemate against Malaysia.

Catch semi-final match highlights below…