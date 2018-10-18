Asian Hockey Championship 2018 India vs Oman LIVE: Manpreet to lead India

India starts with attacking play India vs Oman match is underway Forward of the Indian Men's Hockey Team, @akashdeeps985, urges Indian hockey fans to tune-in and watch them play at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 when they take on hosts Oman at 10:40 PM (IST) today.#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/rKUviOpzWT — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2018 Here’s a look at the 11 players of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team who will start their campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 against hosts Oman on 18th October 2018. Catch the action LIVE on @StarSportsIndia 2/2HD from 10:40 PM (IST) tonight!#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/XAKb3w5Jsx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2018 History of Asian Championship Introduced in 2011, with the first edition played in Ordos, China, the Asian Champions Trophy is a marquee event in the Asian Hockey Federation's (AHF) calendar. The inaugural edition was clinched by India while Pakistan won the title twice in 2012 and 2013 before India lifted the title again in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia. This year's tournament will witness stiff competition among the top performing teams from across Asia with big stakes at play, especially in the lead up to the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, slated to begin on November 28. Commenting on the tournament, AHF President Abdullah Ahmad Shah said: "This edition of Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 is crucial for the participating teams especially those who are taking part in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar 2018. I expect the competition to be fierce and engaging for the global audience." Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy holders India face stiff challenge Defending champions India will be up against formidable sides including Asian Games gold medallists Japan, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Korea and hosts Oman, as they attempt to retain their Asian Champions Trophy crown at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex here from October 18. The fifth edition of the 10-day biennial event titled Hero Asian Champions Trophy Muscat 2018 hosted by the Oman Hockey Federation will be one of the first big-ticket hockey events to be played in Muscat. World No.5 India enter the tournament as the highest ranked side among the competing sides with Malaysia, ranked second best at No.12. Pakistan and South Korea are at No.13 and 14 respectively and with world no.16 Japan and a highly inspired Oman team round up an exciting mix of teams promising a fiercely competed tournament ahead.

In today’s second match of Asian Men’s Hockey Championship 2018, defending champions India led by Manpreet Singh will take on hosts Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team won the 2016 edition of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in Kuantan, Malaysia and going into the tournament as favourites. In Asia Games 2018, the failed to finish at the top of the podium, suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the semi-final, and settled for Bronze. They would look to redeem their pride and gain some much needed confidence ahead of the Hockey World Cup in India next month.



What Indian Captain and Coach said about India’s chances in Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy



India Hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh: "We have some tough months as we could not achieve our target of winning the gold medal at the 18th Asian Games, but it is time now for all of us to rejuvenate ourselves and prepare well for the Hockey Men's World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar," Manpreet said before leaving for the Champions Trophy in Oman.



India head coach, Harendra Singh: "We are very excited about starting our campaign against hosts Oman, who will be playing in front of their home crowd. The opening match will be a good test for us ahead of some crucial pool matches against the likes of Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea," Harendra said.



Stay tuned for hockey match LIVE updates





