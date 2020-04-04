Australia football welcomes FIFA's move on Tokyo Olympics qualification

Federation of Australia (FFA) on Saturday welcomed the FIFA-Confederations working group's recommendation of retaining the original qualification dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This recommendation came in the first meeting of the Confederation's Covid-19 working group, which was recently established to deal with the consequences of the pandemic.

said that the should remain open to players born on or after Jan 1, 1997, as originally planned. If this indeed takes place, it would effectively raise the age limit by one year.

"FFA has been vocal in its view that the Men's Olympic Tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games should shift to an under 24 format since it was confirmed that Tokyo 2020 will be held in 2021 due to the effects of COVID-19," the FFA said in an official statement.

"While the recommendation still needs to be ratified by FIFA, the endorsement by the FIFA-Confederations working group highlights their understanding of the will of participating member associations to keep the Olympic dreams of players born on or after 01.01.1997 alive," it added.

On March 30, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the Tokyo 2020 will be 'celebrated' from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

On March 24, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the were postponed by a year. The decision was confirmed by the IOC after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IOC had, however, said that the original name of Tokyo 2020 will remain intact irrespective of the fact that it will take place next year.

recommends postponing international matches slated for June



Fifa's Covid-19 working group has recommended postponing all the international matches slated for June 2020. This recommendation came in the first meeting of the Covid-19 working group, which was recently established to deal with the consequences of the pandemic.

It also recommended to include the new dates of the Women's Olympic Tournament in the women's international match calendar and to create a sub-working group on the women's international match calendar to consider potential changes to the calendar and dates of postponed Fifa final tournaments.

"Fifa would like to thank the positive contributions and cooperation of all Confederations' representatives and highlight the spirit of unity, solidarity and mutual understanding which culminated in the adoption of these decisions," Fifa said in an official statement.

"Fifa also reiterates that health must always be the first priority and the main criteria in any decision-making process, especially in these challenging times," it added.



