Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Match 3: Predicted 11, time, weather and pitch

Afghanistan and Bangladesh cricket teams will face each other in the Group B match of the Asia Cup on August 30, Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will be Bangladesh's first match of the campaign, and Afghanistan's deciding match for the Asia Cup 2022 semi-finals or super fours.
Also read | Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
Though Bangladesh has a good track record in the Asia Cup tournament, Afghanistan is looking stronger after defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and stands at the top of the table with a net run rate (NRR) of +5.176.
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh predicted Playing 11
Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammed Naim, Afif Hussain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan predicted Playing 11
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, , Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Prediction: Who will win the match?
This is going to be a thrilling match as both the teams are similarly ranked in terms of batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders. With the likes of Rashid Khan and Nabi, Afghanistan is a strong bowling side.
On the other hand, Bangladesh is more experienced in this tournament and is led by Shakib-Al-Hasan, who is among the top all-rounders in limited-over cricket. According to Google sources, Bangladesh has a 54% chance of winning, while Afghanistan stands at 46%.
Ban vs Afg: Where to watch the match live?
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the event. You can watch all the matches live from 7.30 pm on Star Sports channels and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Ban vs Afg: Weather and pitch report
The weather is forecasted to be partly cloudy with 46% humidity in Sharjah Cricket stadium. Besides, there is no chance of precipitation.
Sharjah is a spin-friendly pitch where the average 1st innings total is 150 and the 2nd innings total is 125 runs. The highest ever total registered at the stadium is 215. Hence, any team would prefer to defend her instead of chasing heavy runs.
Asia Cup 2022: How can you buy tickets for the tournament?
As Platinumlist are the official ticketing partners of the Asia Cup 2022, you can buy them online.
Asia Cup 2022: Schedule and tournament
A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. India is the defending champions and has won 7 Asia cup titles so far. Sri Lanka is another team with 5 Asia cup titles, and Pakistan has also won the tournament 2 times.
Though India is looking stronger, we can expect underdogs such as Bangladesh or Afghanistan to challenge Asian giants like Pakistan and India in the upcoming matches. The last edition of this tournament was held in 2018 in Sri Lanka, where India defeated Bangladesh in the last-over thriller.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
