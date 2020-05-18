Banter with Flintoff to coaching in limited-overs: Here's what Yuvraj said

Former India batsman recalled his tussle with English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England.



Yuvraj was doing an Instagram live session with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen. During the session, Yuvraj was then asked to talk about what Flintoff told him during the T20 World Cup in 2007.



During the must-win game for India against England in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad.



However, before the feat, Yuvraj was involved in an aggressive war of words with Flintoff.

Yuvraj was a key member of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa.

A career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting.

During the chat, Pietersen also said that Pant has immense talent but sometimes he ends up playing irresponsible shots, which is the main reason for his criticism.

Big events brought out the best from Yuvraj-- be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj was also awarded the Player of the Tournament in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

"I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry, when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie.""Mascarenas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember," he added.Yuvraj also criticised the lack of experience in the 2019 World Cup squad and said that 'India did not plan well' for the mega eventPieterson brought up the performance of Rishabh Pant, who was criticised for playing an irresponsible shot during the semi-final clash against New Zealand.Yuvraj said: "Rishabh Pant was just playing his fifth match. I know everyone was pissed at that shot, but you need to understand he was just playing his fifth match. You need experience when you play the World Cup. We did not plan well for the 2019 World Cup.""When you play IPL match for 20 overs, you have the authority of playing big shots anytime. But in the 50-over matches, you cannot smash every ball. If IPL was fifty overs tournament, and if Pant had the experience of three IPLs in the 50-over format, then the things would have been different. I am just saying your mindset is different when you have the experience of playing 50-over matches," he added.Yuvraj feels that his enormous experience in white-ball cricket might come in handy for a role as a mentor which is his area of interest rather than full-time coaching."I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary," Yuvraj said.The hero of India's global triumph in 2007 and 2011 feels that he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on mental aspect of middle-order batting."I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have, he said."I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching," he said.Former India all-rounder on Sunday revealed that one of his email IDs still has the word 'pie chucker' in it.During their playing days, Pietersen had famously called Yuvraj as a pie chucker for the bowling style the left-handed batsman possessed.Talking about the word pie-chucker, Yuvraj told Pietersen, "My email address still has the word 'pie chucker' in it, I laughed so much when you described me as a pie chucker for my bowling style. I made an email id and included the word pie chucker in that and it is my favourite email address. Sometimes, even my friends go like, hey how are you pie chucker.""When you know someone hates your bowling and they do not want to get out to you, even if they want to smash you, still they block you. That was the funny part," he added.