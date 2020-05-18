Banter with Flintoff to coaching in limited-overs: Here's what Yuvraj said

-
ALSO READ
Yuvraj and Kaif, heroes of 2002 Natwest Trophy, relive India's historic win
On this day 9 years ago, Yuvraj masterclass took India to 2011 WC semis
England vs Australia series postponed till Sept over coronavirus: Report
Yuvraj criticizes current culture in Indian team, says it lacks role models
No live cricket: Watch top IPL matches on Star Sports at 8 pm everyday
-
Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh recalled his tussle with English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England.
Yuvraj was doing an Instagram live session with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen. During the session, Yuvraj was then asked to talk about what Flintoff told him during the T20 World Cup in 2007.
During the must-win game for India against England in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad.
However, before the feat, Yuvraj was involved in an aggressive war of words with Flintoff.
"I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary. Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborative. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat? I remember I was so angry, when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenas and then I looked at Freddie."
"Mascarenas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember," he added.
Dimitri Mascarenas' five sixes vs Yuvraj Singh
‘India did not plan well for 2019 ODI World Cup’
Yuvraj also criticised the lack of experience in the 2019 World Cup squad and said that 'India did not plan well' for the mega event
Pieterson brought up the performance of Rishabh Pant, who was criticised for playing an irresponsible shot during the semi-final clash against New Zealand.
Yuvraj said: "Rishabh Pant was just playing his fifth match. I know everyone was pissed at that shot, but you need to understand he was just playing his fifth match. You need experience when you play the World Cup. We did not plan well for the 2019 World Cup."
"When you play IPL match for 20 overs, you have the authority of playing big shots anytime. But in the 50-over matches, you cannot smash every ball. If IPL was fifty overs tournament, and if Pant had the experience of three IPLs in the 50-over format, then the things would have been different. I am just saying your mindset is different when you have the experience of playing 50-over matches," he added. ‘May mentor players for white ball cricket’
Yuvraj feels that his enormous experience in white-ball cricket might come in handy for a role as a mentor which is his area of interest rather than full-time coaching.
"I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary," Yuvraj said.
The hero of India's global triumph in 2007 and 2011 feels that he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on mental aspect of middle-order batting.
"I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have, he said.
"I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching," he said.
My email ID still has the word 'piechucker' in it: Yuvraj to Pietersen
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday revealed that one of his email IDs still has the word 'pie chucker' in it.
During their playing days, Pietersen had famously called Yuvraj as a pie chucker for the bowling style the left-handed batsman possessed.
Talking about the word pie-chucker, Yuvraj told Pietersen, "My email address still has the word 'pie chucker' in it, I laughed so much when you described me as a pie chucker for my bowling style. I made an email id and included the word pie chucker in that and it is my favourite email address. Sometimes, even my friends go like, hey how are you pie chucker."
"When you know someone hates your bowling and they do not want to get out to you, even if they want to smash you, still they block you. That was the funny part," he added.