Bayern Munich and former West Germany legend Gerd Mueller dies aged 75

-
ALSO READ
Injured Lewandowski out of England-Poland, doubt for Bayern
Bundesliga contenders: A look at Bayern Munich, Leipzig, Dortmund
Hopeful of new era, Bayern presents coach Julian Nagelsmann
Robert Lewandowski looks to find a way past Sweden at Euro 2020
FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
-
Gerd Mller, the Bayern Munich and former West Germany forward who scored 566 goals for the club and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, has died. He was 75.
The Bavarian club announced his death on Sunday.
"Gerd Mller was the greatest striker there's ever been, and a fine person and character of world football," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement posted on the cub's website. "We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family."
Mller made 607 competitive appearances for Bayern. He was the league's top-scorer on seven occasions. Mller joined the Bavarian club in 1964 and won four league titles and four German Cup titles.
Mller also helped West Germany win the European Championship in 1972, then the World Cup two years later, when he scored the winning goal in the final against the Netherlands. Altogether he scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany.
"His achievements are unrivaled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football," Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn added in the club statement.
"As a player and a person, Gerd Mller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor