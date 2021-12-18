BCCI announces appointment of Committees following the 90th AGM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the appointment of various committees following the 90th AGM of the held earlier this month.

It was at The 90th Annual General Meeting that announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee, and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

Tours, Fixtures, and Technical Committee consists of Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal, Raghuram Bhat, Prabir Chakrabarty, and Hari Narayan Pujari.

The senior Tournament Committee has Vishal Jagota, Vikas Katyal, Rajesh Garsondia, Surendra Shewale, and Lalrothuama.

The Umpires Committee will have Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan, and Sudhir Asnani.

Differently-Abled Cricket Committee consists of Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, and Mahantesh Kivadasannavar.

