IPL's Lucknow franchise appoints Gautam Gambhir as team mentor

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC playing 11: Southee to make debut for Kolkata today
IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS playing 11: Tim Seifert to make debut for KKR today
IPL 2021 KKR vs RR playing 11: Ferguson replaces Southee in Kolkata line-up
IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR playing 11: Hasaranga, Bharat to make debut for RCB
-
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.
The southpaw, who is also a member of parliament, had captained KKR to two IPL titles during his playing days.
"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup.
"The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh," Gambhir said in a statement.
Owner of the yet to be named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.
"Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," he said.
The 40-year-old played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor