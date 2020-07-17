BCCI apex council meet: Ahmedabad a favourable venue for training camp

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to hold a training camp for the contracted players in Ahmedabad at bio-secure environment amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The Apex Council members in Friday's meeting discussed several venues in India to hold training camp for the players but Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, in Ahmedabad was given preference due to its accommodation facility.

All the 11 points of the agenda were discussed in the meeting but no conclusive decision was taken because of the current pandemic situation. All the members of the Apex Council attended the meeting including the president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.



"We had a discussion on domestic cricket, but at the moment we are looking at the situation, no concrete decision was taken because of the situation until you get government clearance you can not decide anything, we have to conduct training camp for the players, we cannot go to NCA as Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in Covid cases. Ahmedabad can be someplace where we can hold training camp for players as we can create bio-bubble there," the Apex Council member who attended Friday's meeting told ANI.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will only be possible if the scheduled ICC T20 World Cup gets postponed said the Apex Council member.

"The decision on IPL will be taken once ICC gives a decision on T20 World Cup, we have identified some places in India where IPL can be staged, overseas options have also been discussed, but in the end, it all depends on the situation, we discussed as to where we can hold our training camp, one place is Dharmsala but the problem of accommodation arises there," the member said.

The Men in Blue were slated to play series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in July-August, but both series have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to commence from March 29, however it has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.