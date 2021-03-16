BCCI invites bids for its digital properties including those of IPL

-
The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for its digital properties as well as those of the Indian Premier League through a tender process.
The Board said it is issuing two Request for Proposals (RFP), one concerning its website and mobile applications and the other relating to the same properties regarding the IPL.
"The BCCI invites bids to provide services in relation to the design, hosting and maintenance of the Digital Properties of BCCI through a tender process," the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a release.
"The BCCI is issuing two Request for Proposals (RFP) - for Digital Properties of BCCI i.e., BCCI website and BCCI Mobile Applications for BCCI international and domestic Matches and for Digital Properties of IPL i.e., IPL website and IPL Mobile Applications for IPL Matches."
This year's IPL starts on April 9.
