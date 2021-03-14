Indian Premier League: BCCI to auction two new teams in May, says report

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Coulter-Nile not surprised by IPL his franchise' decision
List of players released by IPL teams ahead of auction for 2021 edition
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals appoints Kumar Sangakkara as director of cricket
IPL 2021 players auction likely to held on February 18: BCCI official
BCCI approves addition of two new IPL teams from 2022 season in its AGM
-
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a 10-team affair from 2022 as the BCCI has decided to auction two new teams in the month of May during the final phase of upcoming edition.
The BCCI top brass including president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah on Saturday had a meeting on execution of various policy decisions approved by the IPL Governing Council at the start of the year.
CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here
"The 10 team IPL will roll on from next year and the bidding process and finalisation of the new franchises will be completed by the month of May this year," a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"Once the teams are finalised, they can start their operational work which takes considerable time," the source added.
CHECK IND vs ENG 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS and LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
No Prithvi or Padikkal for ODIs?
The Indian ODI team will be announced on Sunday but none of the senior players have opted for any rest for the timebeing.
"The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren't many surprises as we prepare for World T20," the influential official informed.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
Check IND vs ENG 2nd T20 playing 11 and pitch report here
He said that both Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will have to wait for their chance.
"They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn," he said.
Women's team to tour NZ, Aus next year
After a disappointing 2020 when they didn't have a single international tour, the Indian women's team ahead of the 50-over World Cup will be touring Australia at the end of the year followed by a short preparatory series in New Zealand before the World Cup.
"Our women's cricket is as much important as our men's game. We are playing a Test match in England, our first in 6 years and then we have twin tours followed by World Cup. Our girls have a packed schedule," the source added.
Vinoo Mankad U19 starts after board exams
The Vinoo Mankad U-19 trophy, the 50-over tournament which will act as trial tournament for next year's U19 World Cup will be held in May-June after the class 12 CBSE and state Board exams are completed.
"There many boys who are in their Board year and we don't want them to miss out on their exams. The tournament starts in May-June," the official added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor