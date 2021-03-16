JUST IN
IND vs ENG LIVE 3rd T20: Will India, England rejig their playing 11s today?

India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan during the toss. Photo: @Sportzpics for BCCI
England would look to bounce back in the five-match T20 International series, when Eoin Morgan-led side lock horns with Virat Kohli’s India in the third T20 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, in Ahmedabad today. Team India made a strong come back in the previous match and levelled the series.
 
India vs England playing 11
 
India has been pondering over Rahul’s place in India playing 11 as he scored only one run in the two matches of the series so. Rohit Sharma might replace him as an opener. Meanwhile, England could bring an extra spinner in its playing 11 as the Motera wicket for the third T20 is expected to assist slow bowlers.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 live toss time and pitch conditions
 
The toss between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place at 6:30 pm IST. The Motera wicket is likely to support spinners. However, dew might settle in as the game progresses which would make the batting easy while chasing. So, the team winning the toss would look to bowl first.
 
India vs England 3rd T20 live scorecard
 
 
 
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
 
The IND vs ENG 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 live telecast for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
 
