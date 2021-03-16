- West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
IND vs ENG LIVE 3rd T20: Will India, England rejig their playing 11s today?
India vs England live toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11 and match updates here
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan during the toss. Photo: @Sportzpics for BCCI
India vs England playing 11
India has been pondering over Rahul’s place in India playing 11 as he scored only one run in the two matches of the series so. Rohit Sharma might replace him as an opener. Meanwhile, England could bring an extra spinner in its playing 11 as the Motera wicket for the third T20 is expected to assist slow bowlers.
Check IND VS ENG 3rd T20 playing 11 prediction and head to head stats here
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 live toss time and pitch conditions
The toss between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place at 6:30 pm IST. The Motera wicket is likely to support spinners. However, dew might settle in as the game progresses which would make the batting easy while chasing. So, the team winning the toss would look to bowl first.
India vs England 3rd T20 live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 3rd T20 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 7 pm onwards.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
