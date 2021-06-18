Brazil drop star forward Neymar from its Olympic games squad

-
-
Star forward Neymar was on Thursday dropped from the Brazilian team named for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Another big name missing is Marquinhos, who was part of the gold-winning Brazilian team medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
However, coach Andre Jardine picked 38-year-old Daniel Alves. Also selected were 31-year-old goalkeeper Santos of Athletico Paranaense and 28-year-old defender Diego Carlos of Sevilla. However, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, wasn't picked.
The Olympics start on July 23. However, the men's football competition starts in before the opening ceremony.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Gremio)
Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio)
Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)
