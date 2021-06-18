Brazil drop star forward Neymar from its Olympic games squad

Star forward was on Thursday dropped from the Brazilian team named for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Another big name missing is Marquinhos, who was part of the gold-winning Brazilian team medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

However, coach Andre Jardine picked 38-year-old Daniel Alves. Also selected were 31-year-old goalkeeper Santos of Athletico Paranaense and 28-year-old defender Diego Carlos of Sevilla. However, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, wasn't picked.

The Olympics start on July 23. However, the men's football competition starts in before the opening ceremony.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Gremio)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio)

Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)

--IANS

qma/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)