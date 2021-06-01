Brazil offers global investors unique opportunities, says Jair Bolsonaro

offers investors around the globe "unique opportunities" thanks to its abundance of resources and strong legal framework, President Jair Bolsonaro said.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is worrisome, it will not compromise, in the long term, the Brazilian economy, which "has already resumed its growth and job creation", Xinhua agency quoted Bolsonaro as saying while addressing a virtual forum of foreign investors on Monday.

" is prepared to offer unique opportunities to investors from all over the world due to its potential, as well as its legal and economic security," he said.

"Based on the proposals presented, the expectation is that will receive $50 billion in investment to generate 22,000 jobs between 2021 and 2022," the President added.

Bolsonaro defended the sustainable exploitation of Brazil's Amazon region, saying: "I have never had any doubt that it is wrong to believe that development and sustainability are at odds," he said.

Bolsonaro spoke at the opening ceremony of the Brazil 2021 Investment Forum, an event organized by the state-run Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investment (Apex-Brasil), the Inter-American Development Bank and the federal government, and which saw the participation of 101 countries and regions.

--IANS

ksk/

