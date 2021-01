Check Australia vs India 3rd Test playing 11 and head to head details here

India would look to take an unassailable lead in 4-match series, when Ajinkya Rahane-led side takes on Australian cricket team in the third Test match, starting January 7, at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India is likely to tinker with its playing 11, bringing in Rohit Sharma, who has been appointed vice-captain for the last two Test matches of the series. Rohit is likely to replace as an opener as the latter failed to make an impression in the first two Test matches.

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj,

Australia tentative playing 11: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Mathew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood,

Australia, on the other hand, is likely to go with a new opening pair in and Will Povoscki in place of Joe Burns, who was axed from Australian squad for the last two matches, and Mathew Wade. However, it would be interesting to see whether Wade will retain his place in the Australian line-up given the southpaw played some solid knocks in the first two Test matches of the series.100294327The four-match series between India and Australia is known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is also a part of (WTC), whose final will be played at Lord's cricket ground in June, 2021.(Captain), (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade,