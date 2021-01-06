Check Australia vs India 3rd Test playing 11 and head to head details here

-
India would look to take an unassailable lead in 4-match series, when Ajinkya Rahane-led side takes on Australian cricket team in the third Test match, starting January 7, at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). India is likely to tinker with its playing 11, bringing in Rohit Sharma, who has been appointed vice-captain for the last two Test matches of the series. Rohit is likely to replace Mayank Agarwal as an opener as the latter failed to make an impression in the first two Test matches.Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Australia, on the other hand, is likely to go with a new opening pair in David Warner and Will Povoscki in place of Joe Burns, who was axed from Australian squad for the last two matches, and Mathew Wade. However, it would be interesting to see whether Wade will retain his place in the Australian line-up given the southpaw played some solid knocks in the first two Test matches of the series. India vs Australia head to head in Tests
Total matches: 100
India won: 29
Australia won: 43
Draw: 27
Tied: 1
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match series between India and Australia is known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), whose final will be played at Lord's cricket ground in June, 2021.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for 3rd and 4th Test: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain),Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.
Australia squad for 3rd and 4th Test: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
