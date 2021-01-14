Check Australia vs India 4th Test playing 11 and head to head details here

Australia has revealed its playing 11 for the 4th and final Test against India that starts on Friday. Opener Will Pucovski failed to pass the fitness Test at The Gabba, Brisbane on the eve of the Test match (January 14). In the absence of Pucovski, who dislocated his shoulder in the third Test, Marcus Harris will partner as an opener. Meanwhile, India is expected to announce its playing 11 for the 4th Test later in the day.



There is only one change in Australia playing 11 as the hosts gear up for the series decider at its happy hunting ground. The four-match series is level at 1-1 after India made a heroic effort to draw the third Test match at Sydney.

Australia playing 11 for 4th Test: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav/T Natarajan/

Indian team is hit by injuries and will have a hard time narrowing down his playing 11. After the SCG heroics, the man of the hour Vihari was also ruled out with the Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring.While Bumrah's fate hangs in balance as the medical team is working overtime to ready him for the decider, the other heroes of the SCG Test Ashwin and Pant are also battling with a bad back and a bruised left-arm respectively.The Brisbane Cricket Ground has been Australia's fortress. The home team last lost a game at The Gabba in 1988 -- against the mighty West Indians.The four-match series between India and Australia is also a part of (WTC), whose final will be played at Lord's cricket ground in June, 2021. Australia and India are top two teams on ICC WTC points table.

