Check Australia vs India 4th Test playing 11 and head to head details here

Australia has revealed its playing 11 for the 4th and final Test against India that starts on Friday. Opener Will Pucovski failed to pass the fitness Test at The Gabba, Brisbane on the eve of the Test match (January 14). In the absence of Pucovski, who dislocated his shoulder in the third Test, Marcus Harris will partner David Warner as an opener. Meanwhile, India is expected to announce its playing 11 for the 4th Test later in the day.
There is only one change in Australia playing 11 as the hosts gear up for the series decider at its happy hunting ground. The four-match series is level at 1-1 after India made a heroic effort to draw the third Test match at Sydney.Indian team is hit by injuries and Ajinkya Rahane will have a hard time narrowing down his playing 11. After the SCG heroics, the man of the hour Vihari was also ruled out with the Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring.
While Bumrah's fate hangs in balance as the medical team is working overtime to ready him for the decider, the other heroes of the SCG Test Ashwin and Pant are also battling with a bad back and a bruised left-arm respectively. India vs Australia head to head in Tests
Total matches: 101
India won: 29
Australia won: 43
Draw: 28
Tied: 1
Australia record at The Gabba, Brisbane
The Brisbane Cricket Ground has been Australia's fortress. The home team last lost a game at The Gabba in 1988 -- against the mighty West Indians.
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match series between India and Australia is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), whose final will be played at Lord's cricket ground in June, 2021. Australia and India are top two teams on ICC WTC points table.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for 4th Test: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain),Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.
Australia squad for 4th Test: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
